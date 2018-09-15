Congress releases list of office bearers for different states

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEW DELHI: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday released a list of office bearers of Research Department for different states. 

The list was approved by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and approved by Chairman of Research Department (AICC) Professor MV Rajeev Gowda.

There are nine states where the office bearers will be working - Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Haryana, Goa, Delhi, Chattisgarh and West Bengal. 

The list includes a total number of 18 State Coordinators and six Secretaries. 

Odisha has four State Coordinators and Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have one Secretary each. Kerala has six State Coordinators while Haryana has a Secretary and State Coordinator each. 

Goa has one Secretary and two State Coordinators while Chattisgarh has three State Coordinators and one Secretary.

Delhi and West Bengal have one State Coordinator each. 

Following are the names of office bearers - 

Odisha - 
Shri Utkal Keshri Routray (State Coordinator)
Shri Sanjib Parida (State Coordinator)
Shri Satvashiba  Das (State Coordinator)
Shri Amiya Pandav (State Coordinator)

Madhya Pradesh -
Shri Bhaskar Patel (Secretary)

Uttar Pradesh -
Shri Gaurav Kapoor (Secretary)

Kerala -
Dr. Haripriva M. (Secretary)
Shri Vinu J George (State Coordinator)
Dr. Stanley George (State Coordinator)
Shri Rajesh Chandradas (State Coordinator)
Shri Jinto John (State Coordinator)
Shri Thomas Mathew (State Coordinator)
Shri Ramesh CV (State Coordinator)

Haryana -
Shri Dalbir Bharti (Secretary)
Shri Amit Sihag (State Coordinator)

Goa - 
Dr. Gurudas Natekar (Secretary)
Shri Sudhir S Naik (State Coordinator)
Shri Rajan Ghate (State Coordinator)

Delhi - 
Shri Gurudev Mishra (State Coordinator)

Chhattisgarh -
Shri Manish Dayal (Secretary)
Shri Vikas Tiwari (State Coordinator)
Shri Bhujit Doshi (State Coordinator)
Ms. Kulisha Mishra (State Coordinator)

West Bengal -
Shri Kamruzzaman Chowdhury (State Coordinator)

