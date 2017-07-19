close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress removes Satyavrat Chaturvedi as chief party whip in Rajya Sabha

The Congress on Tuesday removed Satyavrat Chaturvedi as the party's chief whip in Rajya Sabha.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 00:23

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday removed Satyavrat Chaturvedi as the party's chief whip in Rajya Sabha and replaced him with Bhubaneshwar Kalita.

Chaturvedi is an MP from Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, while Kalita represents Assam.

"I had requested my leadership about six months ago to relieve me of my responsibility. I'm thankful to the leadership that my request has been accepted," Chaturvedi told PTI.

Asked whether he has sought a role in his state which goes to polls soon, he said, "I will work wherever my party wants me to work."

With the BJP in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, the Congress smells its chance in the next elections.

The race for the new president of Madhya Pradesh Congress is on with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia vying with each other for the position.

The tenure of the current Madhya Pradesh Assembly ends on January 7, 2019 and elections are likely to be held in late 2018. 

TAGS

CongressSatyavrat ChaturvediCongress chief party whipRajya SabhaBhubaneshwar Kalita

From Zee News

World

Trump Jr, ex-campaign head given nod to testify in Congress...

Jammu and Kashmir

Two Indian Army jawans killed in Pak shelling; Indian troop...

WorldAsia

China begins commercial production of drone that rivals US...

www.upsc.gov.in NDA result 2017: UPSC declares result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy written examination
IndiaEducation

www.upsc.gov.in NDA result 2017: UPSC declares result of Na...

Jammu and Kashmir

Pak shelling targets schools; 217 students, 15 teachers sav...

India

Indian man kidnapped in Congo released: Sushma Swaraj

New species of human-sized dinosaur discovered
Discoveries

New species of human-sized dinosaur discovered

World

Angela Merkel blasts arrest of German activist by Turkey a...

India

India, China should engage in dialogue to reduce tension: U...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems