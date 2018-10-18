हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

Congress running sponsored 'Modi Hatao' campaign in Pakistan: BJP

Congress running sponsored &#039;Modi Hatao&#039; campaign in Pakistan: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday accused Congress of defaming and 'demeaning' the Hindu community in India.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress was running a 'Modi Hatao' campaign in Pakistan.

The ruling party alleged that the Congress was deliberately targeting the Hindus for crying foul over glorification of "terrorists" in university campuses.

"The way in which Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Hindus don't call him anymore for campaigning was against the secular fabric of the country. And it is a big abuse to Hindus," Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

Azad made the remarks at the 201st birth anniversary of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Accusing the Congress of running a sponsored advertisement in Pakistan, Patra said, "Modi hatao (remove Modi) campaign was being run in India and Pakistan."

He said that India is a democratic country and they could advertise against BJP here. "But what sense does it make to do so in Pakistan?" he questioned. 

Patra flashed copies of a Facebook page which shows an advertisement of the opposition party calling for "Desh bachao, Modi hatao" (Save country, remove Modi), with Pakistan being highlighted as the location.

"What does it mean? You are running a campaign in Pakistan against our popular prime minister in Pakistan," he told reporters.

"Congress leaders have been showing their love for Pakistan," he alleged, and cited Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's reported comments that he culturally connected more with the neighbouring country than with south India, to attack the opposition party.

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT department head Amit Malviya also tweeted a photograph of the Congress' Facebook page, saying "official Congress page sponsoring advertisements on Facebook in Pakistan to remove Modi!" 

(With Agency Inputs)

BJP Congress India Pakistan Sambit Patra

