Congress seeks apology from PM Narendra Modi, Netaji' nephew over Subhas Chandra Bose's death

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday demanded apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP-led central government and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose`s grand nephew Chandra Bose for "spreading lies and disinformation" on the freedom fighter`s death.

In reply to an RTI petition, the government said that Netaji died in an aircrash in 1945.

"The BJP and RSS` `dirty tricks department` created a story about Subhash Chandra Bose`s death. There were repeated TV shows and programmes attacking especially Pt. Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru).

"There is the limit of lack of shame... Today, the government of the day gives an RTI reply saying that Netaji died in a plane crash," said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar while briefing media persons.

Kumar further said: "Modi and his government, for all their lies and Chandra Bose and the people who kept spreading this untruth and disinformation, should apologise to the people of this country."

Kumar also said that ever since the BJP came to power, there had been a "concerted attempt to denigrate the freedom fighters and tall leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Mahatama Gandhi.

"There has been a concerted and orchestrated effort by the BJP to rewrite the history," said Kumar.

The Congress party holds Netaji as one of its tallest leaders, he said.

"The attempt by the BJP to capture (target) Congress leaders like Bose, Mahatama Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya is only a reflection of lack of leaders in their party," he added.