Congress seeks information from Centre on border standoff

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday asked the central government to share information on the current India-China standoff in Doklam in Sikkim sector.

The party asked the government to share "full information about the background and situation that exists on India-China as also on the Bhutan border".

The Congress also asked the Narendra Modi-led government to clarify on the steps being taken to protect the national interest.

During the all-party meeting, the Congress demanded that the Modi government take the Opposition into confidence.

"Over the last three years, the Congress has repeatedly demanded the BJP government takes the Opposition into confidence on issues involving national security. We reiterated this demand on June 30 as the current India-China border standoff raised grave concerns and serious implications for national security," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"The party reiterates that on issues of India`s security, the entire country has to act as a unified pole. We shall support the government in every endeavour to defend our national interests," Surjewala said.

He added: "During the 10 years of UPA government, Congress always ensured the Opposition leaders were briefed on every such issue."

"Pursuant to our demand, it is satisfying to note the government has woken up after three years to brief the Opposition parties on the current and emergent issues facing the nation and has convened a meeting," the Congress leader said.