close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress slams Sushma Swaraj for attacking Presidential nominee Meira Kumar

The Congress on Monday slammed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for targetting Opposition Presidential nominee Meira Kumar, saying that the former should refrain from doing such things while holding a responsible position.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 10:08

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for targetting Opposition Presidential nominee Meira Kumar, saying that the former should refrain from doing such things while holding a responsible position.

"Sushma Swaraj`s tweet gives an impression that Meira ji did not allow her to speak, but that is not the fact of the matter. She definitely told her to remain within the timeline as was scheduled in the Parliament and that is the job of the Speaker. I don`t think it is a major issue. I think this should not be read as something that would go against the Presidential candidate from the Opposition," Congress leader Tom Vadakkan told ANI.

Commenting on the same, Congress leader N.A. Harris said Swaraj should not comment against people who hold credibility.

"Everybody knows what kind of person Meira Kumar ji is. Her family background and all. They should not comment against people who have credibility. Sushma Swaraj ji holds responsible position of the Government. She should not make such comments," Harris told ANI.

The External Affairs Minister on Sunday posted a video of former Lok Sabha speaker on Twitter where she can be seen interrupting her during her speech in the House.

Swaraj captioned the video as, "This is how Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar treated the Leader of Opposition,"Meira, who was Lok Sabha Speaker from 2009 to 2014, was nominated as Opposition Presidential candidate against National Democratic Alliance`s (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

TAGS

Sushma SwarajMeira KumarRam Nath KovindPresidential nomineeCongress

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

This IIT graduate loses arm in crocodile attack
Environment

This IIT graduate loses arm in crocodile attack

WorldAsia

South Korea President Moon Jae-In heads to US as North thre...

&#039;Forty Two Years Ago - The Emergency&#039;: Arun Jaitley asks detractors of Modi government to introspect
India

'Forty Two Years Ago - The Emergency': Arun Jaitl...

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath greets people on Eid ul-Fitr
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath greets people on Eid ul-Fitr

India

BJP backs PM Modi's Emergency remark, says 'black...

Kerala Sabarimala temple&#039;s gold-coated flag damaged; three held
Kerala

Kerala Sabarimala temple's gold-coated flag damaged; t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video