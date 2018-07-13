हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Congress slams Urdu daily report on Rahul Gandhi, says it is party of 132 cr Indians

The Congress on Friday dismissed a media report which quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that it was a party of Muslims, and asserted that it was a party of 132 crore Indians.

Congress slams Urdu daily report on Rahul Gandhi, says it is party of 132 cr Indians

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday dismissed a media report which quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that it was a party of Muslims, and asserted that it was a party of 132 crore Indians.

Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said when governance fails, rumours take precedence.

"When the government is on the path of lying, then rumours become the main policy of the government," he told reporters.

Noting that the history of the Indian national movement and the history of the Congress are well documented, Surjewala said the Congress is a party of 132 crore Indians, and will 
remain so forever.

The Congress party is a rainbow of which all religions and all castes are a part, he said. 

An Urdu daily had reported that the Congress chief who met Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressUrdu DailyMuslimsRandeep SurjewalaNarendra ModiBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close