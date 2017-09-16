close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress terms CBI probe in Ryan murder case as 'late decision'

A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led investigation in Ryan International School murder case, the Congress party cornered the state government for taking the decision so late.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 06:55
Congress terms CBI probe in Ryan murder case as &#039;late decision&#039;
Representational Image

New Delhi: A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led investigation in Ryan International School murder case, the Congress party cornered the state government for taking the decision so late.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Pradeep Tamta said that the murder of seven-year-old boy in the Gurugram based school indicates failure of state government.

"I think this is state government's failure. The state government should have taken this case into notice a long before. The state government's negligence can be clearly seen in this matter. Strict action should be taken against many people in this case," Tamta said.

Congress leader Dipender Hooda said that it was unfortunate that the government took so long to order a CBI probe.

"I think the sternest action is also less in this case. We welcome this CBI probe but not only the bus conductor but all those who were responsible for the negligence of student's safety should also be punished. School management should be questioned. It is unfortunate that the government took so long to order CBI probe," he told ANI.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday condemned the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old boy at the Ryan International School and promised for CBI-led investigation in the case.

Khattar after meeting the father and mother of the deceased told media, "I strongly condemned the murder of seven-year-old at Ryan International School. I inform you that now this case will be handed over to the CBI for investigation. However, the Haryana Government will continue its investigation till the case is handed over to CBI."

Khattar further asserted that his Government will monitor the school management closely for three months.

Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International school, with his throat slit on September 8.

The child was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar.

TAGS

CongressCBI orderCBI ProbeManohar Lal KhattarHaryanaRyan International SchoolPradyuman Thakur

From Zee News

Muslims hold rally in Agartala against atrocities on Rohingyas in Myanmar
India

Muslims hold rally in Agartala against atrocities on Rohing...

Security beefed up across Panchkula as Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to face trial in two murder cases today
India

Security beefed up across Panchkula as Dera chief Gurmeet R...

Haryana

Haryana govt puts on hold Rs 51 L for Dera, cops hope to ga...

Uttar Pradesh

Sadhvi allegedly gang-raped in Mathura temple

Islamic State claims responsibility for London metro blast
Europe

Islamic State claims responsibility for London metro blast

Children to play key role in achieving 100% literacy: Prakash Javadekar
Education

Children to play key role in achieving 100% literacy: Praka...

India

Have received India's written pleadings to ICJ in Jadh...

World

US drone attack kills 3 Taliban militants in Pakistan

Navy&#039;s N-sub INS Aridhaman loaded with lethal features as India eyes underwater prowess
India

Navy's N-sub INS Aridhaman loaded with lethal features...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Apple iPhone X fails to hit the mark

The drive to transform India

China’s belligerence has cemented India-Japan relationship

DNA Edit: Dawood feels the heat

DNA Edit: Taxes on petrol & diesel must be cut to pass on benefits