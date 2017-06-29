close
Congress to boycott GST rollout in Parliament

The Congress announced on Thursday that it will boycott the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout in Parliament on Friday midnight.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 17:13

The decision was announced by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad who said such midnight sessions had only been held on three occasions related to the country`s indepedence.

The decision was announced by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad who said such midnight sessions had only been held on three occasions related to the country`s indepedence.

