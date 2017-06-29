Congress to boycott GST rollout in Parliament
The Congress announced on Thursday that it will boycott the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout in Parliament on Friday midnight.
New Delhi: The Congress announced on Thursday that it will boycott the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout in Parliament on Friday midnight.
The decision was announced by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad who said such midnight sessions had only been held on three occasions related to the country`s indepedence.