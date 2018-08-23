हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale deal

Congress to brief on Rafale deal across 100 Indian cities: Reports

The Congress party will hold press conferences over the issue of Rafale on Saturday, August 25, said sources. The press conferences will be held across 100 cities of India in two-phases.

PTI photo

NEW DELHI: The Congress party will hold press conferences to address the issue of Rafale jet deals on Saturday, August 25, said sources. The press conferences will be held across 100 cities of India in two phases.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has been attacking the NDA-led Centre over the Rafale deal. 

The Congress alleges that the Rafale deal was signed at a much higher price than the one the previous UPA regime had negotiated to benefit "one businessman".

Earlier this week, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani wrote to Gandhi saying his party has been "misinformed, misdirected and misled" by "malicious vested interests and corporate rivals" on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Later, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence and Reliance Aerostructure has sent notices to Congress leaders asking them to behave responsibly while speaking on Rafale deal or face legal action. 

In a cease and desist notice addressed to Congress Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, Reliance said that freedom of expression of politicians does not mean that they have a license to behave irresponsibly to suit their interests.

"Freedom of expression and speech should not be mistaken as a license to behave irresponsibly and make false, frivolous, misleading and distorted statements to suit your political interest," the notice said.

