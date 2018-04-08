Congress to observe fast on April 9 at Rajghat for 'communal harmony'; Rahul Gandhi to take part

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will observe a day's fast at Raj Ghat on Monday from 11 am to 4 pm to 'protect communal harmony'. Earlier, on Friday, he had directed party leaders to organise fasts across the country to promote harmony between different sections of society.

To protect & promote communal harmony-and against the ‘caste violence’; Kindly join ‘Sarvjanik Upvas’ at Raj Ghat on 9th April from 11 AM to 4 PM.@RahulGandhi ji also, has kindly consented to be a part of the ‘Upvas’ pic.twitter.com/qWCevtt9Bd — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 8, 2018

Rahul's decision was communicated to all state unit presidents, AICC general secretaries and Congress legislative party leaders in different states through a letter by general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

"The Congress president has directed for holding fasts on April 9 at all district headquarters. Peace and harmony has been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress," the letter had said.

"What has happened on April 2 during the Bharat Bandh protests is very unfortunate. It is very dangerous for the social fabric of this country. Clearly, the BJP-led central and state governments didn`t initiate steps to curb violence. Therefore, it becomes even more important for the Congress to lead the nation in tough times," it had added, as per IANS.

The Congress had also hit out at the Centre and BJP-ruled state governments for not taking steps to curb violence during the Bharat Bandh on April 2, called by different Dalit organisations in the wake of Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act.

On the other hand, accusing the BJP of trying to disturb the social harmony and vitiate the atmosphere in the country, Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi had said that party workers will hold fast in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on April 9 against the BJP's design to "create anarchy", PTI reported.

"The anti-Dalit mentality of the BJP has been exposed by the manner in which police carried out baton-charge on the protesters during the Bharat Bandh on April 2, the call for which was given by Dalit organisations," he had said.

"The BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state are trying to disturb the social harmony and vitiate the atmosphere," Tripathi had alleged.

(With Agency inputs)