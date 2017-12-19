हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Congress trolled on social media for claiming 'moral victory' in Gujarat Assembly elections

The BJP has won 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 19, 2017, 17:16 PM IST
File photo

New Delhi: After the defeat in Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress said that it had brought the BJP "to its knees" by restricting it to less than 100 seats in the state. 

The Congress also termed the election results a "moral victory" for the party and said it showed a "mirror of truth to those who are arrogant".

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot had said on Monday that the Gujarat results were neither BJP`s victory nor Congress` defeat.

"I feel this is a victory of our issue-based campaign. We see the results that way. No matter who forms the government, this is a moral victory for the Congress," he had said.

"In Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah`s own state, they have been brought down to their knees. Gujarat election results will have its impact in other states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and others," Gehlot had added.

The social media users trolled the Congress for the 'moral victory' comment. Following are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had also said that the results had been able to "show a mirror of truth to people with arrogance", referring to BJP.

"On one hand they are on 99, and on the other, we have won around 83-84 (along with allies). This is clear that Rahul Gandhi ji and Congress have been able to restrict them to below 100. On behalf of Rahulji and Congress, we congratulate the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. BJP won by a whisker in Gujarat. We will bring them back to the issues of development from trying to divert attention. We will keep fighting on the issues of people and their aspirations," he had said.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Gujarat election results raise questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility after he led the BJP to a narrow victory in the state.

He also hit out at 'Gujarat model of development', describing it as "good propaganda" and marketing, but "hollow from within".

"I came to know there that people of Gujarat actually do not accept Modi ji's model," the Congress president said.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012 and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. It is also the first time in 22 years that the BJP has ruled Gujarat that its tally has fallen below 99.

The Congress won 77 seats, up by 16 seats.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

