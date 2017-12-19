Congress trolled on social media for claiming 'moral victory' in Gujarat Assembly elections

New Delhi: After the defeat in Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress said that it had brought the BJP "to its knees" by restricting it to less than 100 seats in the state.

The Congress also termed the election results a "moral victory" for the party and said it showed a "mirror of truth to those who are arrogant".

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot had said on Monday that the Gujarat results were neither BJP`s victory nor Congress` defeat.

"I feel this is a victory of our issue-based campaign. We see the results that way. No matter who forms the government, this is a moral victory for the Congress," he had said.

"In Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah`s own state, they have been brought down to their knees. Gujarat election results will have its impact in other states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and others," Gehlot had added.

The social media users trolled the Congress for the 'moral victory' comment. Following are some of the reactions on Twitter:

My annual Medical insurance payment was about to go wasted, but then I luckily I got sick recently for a week and was hospitalized. At least, I got to use some of the premium! #MoralVictory — BharatPremi (@Indialover2013) December 19, 2017

Lost a badminton game yesterday but snatched the mic from announcer and quickly claimed a #MoralVictory before anyone understood anything and rushed home — Pradeep (@thotventure) December 19, 2017

Moral of the Victory: A donkey made friendship with three dogs to save himself from a lion! The lion came, finished all of them & returned. #MoralVictory — VijayUKateja (@VijKat) December 19, 2017

I failed six times in a class, I decided to blame examiner & sit at my fore father's business #MoralVictory of पप्पू @OfficeOfRG https://t.co/UDnTyuVXQw — Surgical Sandeep (@samgold21) December 19, 2017

My friend & I fought for a masala dosa in a hotel once. He won and suffered a lot of burps. I paid the bill and felt good over the #MoralVictory https://t.co/UcqBgTmooB — Hariprasad (@pranasutra) December 19, 2017

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had also said that the results had been able to "show a mirror of truth to people with arrogance", referring to BJP.

"On one hand they are on 99, and on the other, we have won around 83-84 (along with allies). This is clear that Rahul Gandhi ji and Congress have been able to restrict them to below 100. On behalf of Rahulji and Congress, we congratulate the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. BJP won by a whisker in Gujarat. We will bring them back to the issues of development from trying to divert attention. We will keep fighting on the issues of people and their aspirations," he had said.

Did not get into IITs but became an engineer nonetheless #moralvictoryhttps://t.co/DrPcKEwesK — Thought Gun (@ShootinThoughts) December 19, 2017

Another #MoralVictory... Recently, I ran a half marathon. I was one of the few who finished the last! But I ran for the longest duration. That showed my endurance to be better than the ones who finished earlier! — BharatPremi (@Indialover2013) December 19, 2017

The wife ordered to clean kitchen. I left the platform uncleaned. :) #MoralVictory — Apurva Gohil (@apurvagohil) December 19, 2017

I could’t attend my own marriage but I called my to be wife and congratulated her that’s my #MoralVictory — simple_funda (@funda_simple) December 19, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is that rich kid who just need to get 35% marks to run his family business but fails repeatedly.

Narendra Modi is that poor kid who need to get 99% every time to survive. RETWEET if you agree! #GujaratVerdict #ElectionResults #GujaratResults — Sara Ali Khan (@SaraKhanWorld) December 18, 2017

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Gujarat election results raise questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility after he led the BJP to a narrow victory in the state.

He also hit out at 'Gujarat model of development', describing it as "good propaganda" and marketing, but "hollow from within".

"I came to know there that people of Gujarat actually do not accept Modi ji's model," the Congress president said.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012 and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. It is also the first time in 22 years that the BJP has ruled Gujarat that its tally has fallen below 99.

The Congress won 77 seats, up by 16 seats.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)