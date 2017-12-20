Congress trolls BJP over Virushka wedding, says 'ask them before getting married'

New Delhi: Taking a dig at BJP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said young men and women should seek approval of the ruling party before getting married or deciding on the venue.

Surjewala's comments come a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Pannalal Shakya, on Tuesday voiced his reservations over cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma opting for a foreign land as the venue of their marriage.

"Attention--To all 'Young Men/Women' in India. Please take prior approval from BJP for deciding whom to marry; deciding the venue of marriage; deciding the nature of festivities; deciding the food menu. Thank You. PS- Issued in Public Interest," Surjewala tweeted.

While inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre', the legislator Shakya, told a gathering: "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"

He went on to add, "Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... (he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."

The BJP has, however, distanced itself from the remarks of Shakya.

Party's state spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal told reporters that the remarks were personal views of the MLA and that the BJP had nothing to do with it.

The gorgeous couple got married at a private ceremony on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy with just family and close friends in attendance. The moment their wedding news hit the headlines, fans stormed social media platforms to extend their congratulatory messages.

They will be hosting a reception in New Delhi on December 21 and a grand gala affair in Mumbai for industry bigwigs and cricketers on December 26.

The couple had remained tight-lipped about their marriage. Soon after the wedding, they took to Twitter to make the announcement.