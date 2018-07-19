हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress tweets baffled Pogba's video to take a dig at BJP's 'achhe din' slogan

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government alleging poor governance in the country since the BJP-led government came to power. 

Congress tweets baffled Pogba&#039;s video to take a dig at BJP&#039;s &#039;achhe din&#039; slogan

NEW DELHI: When the fans across the world were soaked in the FIFA World Cup fever, it seems that the Congress couldn't help itself too. In a recent video posted by the Congress on its Congress handle, the party took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by using a video of French footballer Paul Pogba looking around baffled, asking 'where, where, where..'. The headline of the video is "When someone says 'Achhe Din'" and it is captioned as "Pogba and us, same feels".

And the reactions were bound to follow:

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government alleging poor governance in the country since the BJP-led government came to power. Calling the PM's promise of 'achhe din' a 'jumla', the Congress has repeatedly questioned the work done by the Centre.

Keeping up its attack on the Centre, the Congress had on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament. However, since a Telegu Desam Party had moved the notice first, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted his motion. The discussion and the voting on the same will be held on Friday.

The Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi, who have been more active on social media in the last year, has been repetedly taking potshots at the Prime Minister and the BJP. On Wednesday, Rahul had posted a pop quiz on his Twitter handle after social activist Swami Agnivesh was physically and verbally abused in Jharkhand.

"Pop Quiz: I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person's strength & power are all that are important to me.  I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them. I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me. Who am I?" tweeted the Congress president.

Last year, when Rahul was asked who has been running his Twitter account, he had replied to those criticising him with his sarcastic reply which had gone viral. He had posted a 13-second video of his dog asserting that it was Pidi who was tweeting from his account. "People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy_I'm coming clean_it's me_Pidi_I'm way smarter than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!" he had tweeted.
 

Tags:
CongressFIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupPaul PogbaBJPAchhe DinNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close