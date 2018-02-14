Congress tweets 'love' for Modi on Valentine's Day, says 'make promises you can keep'

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'promises', the Congress on Wednesday posted a video on Valentine's Day on its official Twitter handle with a big red heart with - Dear Mr Modi - written on it.

The post shows a sketch of two angels holding a heart each at the beginning of the video. Later comes messages like - spread love, not jumlas and hug less, work more. It also says - break up with hatred and love all Indians equally.

At the end of the video comes the line - Ab ki baar, dher sara pyar (This time lots of love). Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar ('this time, Modi government' was one of the slogans of the BJP during the 2014 General Elections).

Dear Mr. Modi: A very happy #ValentinesDay from us to you pic.twitter.com/WrYKnN7iBc — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, with two red hearts, a white moustache and a saffron scarf, the Congress had posted a sketch that sought to spread the 'message of love' on its Twitter handle.

The post showed a colourful sketch of a young girl and a boy holding a heart each and sitting dolefully on the two ends of an enormous moustache sported by a man who has a saffron scarf draped around his neck. The man's image is cropped.

"This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate," the post said.

This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate. #ValentinesDay #JanKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JirJrZqzb8 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018

The message comes in the wake of an onslaught on the saffron brigade by the Congress, which has accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading hate in society.

Earlier, on February 12, 2108, close on the heels of a row over PM Modi's remarks triggered by Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury's laughter in the Rajya Sabha, the grand old party had posted a video accusing the BJP and its leaders of harbouring a "misogynistic" attitude.

"Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi's statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset," a tweet had said on the Congress' Twitter handle.

"How can women of India hope for equality under the leadership of misogynists", the video, which also carried statements of BJP leaders such as Arun Jaitley and Mahesh Sharma, had asked.

Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi's statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset. #MisogynisticModi pic.twitter.com/81u6JC4kyj — Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the BJP had dubbed the video a "flippant message" produced by a "B- grade video production house".

"Ever since Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the Congress president, the party has given up on serious political commentary on important issues and is functioning as a B-grade video production house with a flippant message. The party is now operating at the level of Rahul Gandhi's IQ," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao had said.

(With PTI inputs)