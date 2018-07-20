हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress unhappy with time allotted for no-confidence motion debate

Leading the charge even before stepping inside the Parliament, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that more time should have been given to the largest opposition party.

New Delhi: Congress on Friday said that the time allotted to the party to speak during the no-confidence motion debate is not adequate and that more time should have been provided for it to highlight the concerns of the nation.

Leading the charge even before stepping inside the Parliament, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that more time should have been given to the largest opposition party. "Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of this government? Each party should get 30 minutes, but 38 minutes have been allotted to the largest opposition party. No-confidence motion can't be treated like question hour," he told news agency ANI.

On the floor of the Parliament too, Kharge maintained that it was unfair for BJP to get over three hours and for his party to get 38 minutes. "Congress and other opposition parties should have been given more time. It is only fair," he said.

