Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalore in Rajasthan

Jalore is the worst-hit district where more than 12,000 people have been relocated to safer areas.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:46
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalore in Rajasthan
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Jaipur: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited flood-hit areas in Jalore district of Rajasthan.

Gandhi reached Sanchor in Jalore by helicopter and toured the flood-hit areas by road.

Normal life in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts has been badly affected due to heavy downpour.

Jalore is the worst-hit district where more than 12,000 people have been relocated to safer areas.

Several shelter camps have been set up by the district administration and other social organisations in Jalore and Barmer where food and water are being supplied.

The Congress leader is accompanied by PCC President Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok gehlot and other leaders and party workers.

He is also scheduled to visit Barmer.

