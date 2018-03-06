Congress weak, Left irrelevant; Third Front needed for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Ajit Jogi

Raipur: Backing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to forge a 'non-Congress, non-BJP' front, former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi said on Tuesday that regional parties need to come together for the 2019 General Elections.

Talking to the media, he said, "The Congress has become weak and the Left is becoming irrelevant, so for 2019 polls regional parties have to join hands."

Jogi founded the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh after he and his son Amit were expelled from the Congress due to 'anti-party activities' as well as 'sabotaging' Antagarh bypolls.

He also said that the process to create a 'third front' had already begun. In the Lok Sabha polls the 'third front' will fight against 'communal forces', Jogi said.

"Talks are on between Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrashekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee, AIADMK and DMK," he revealed. "Those parties who are non-BJP and non-Congress will get space in the new front. This is important for the country," Jogi said.

Rao, the leader of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), has said that he was keen to engage himself in national politics to bring about a "qualitative change" and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

Jogi had on Monday spoken to Rao over the phone and had expressed support for the plan to float a 'third front' like formation.

"Ajit Jogi told the CM that he will be with him in his efforts to form a front at the national level and expressed his willingness to join the front," a release from Rao's office had said.

Jogi had also said that Rao had successfully spearheaded the separate Telangana agitation, the release had said. "You have proved to be a great leader and you will also prove to be a great leader in future," the release had quoted Jogi as saying.

Jogi had promised Rao that he would get the support of "like-minded people" for the proposed front, it had further said.

Several leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), have extended support to Rao's proposal, according to the TRS.

