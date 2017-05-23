close
Congress welcomes Army's 'punitive assault' on LoC

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the action by the Indian Army of decimating military posts along the Line of Control.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 19:59

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the action by the Indian Army of decimating military posts along the Line of Control, but questioned the "big mouth" BJP government on alleged inaction in stopping infiltration.

"We salute the bravery and courage of the Indian forces. The forces have decimated the Pakistani post in Naushera which facilitated entry to the Pakistani militants," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on his official Twitter account.

"On May 20 and 21 too our forces killed four terrorists in Nowgam sector in which three of our soldiers were also martyred," he added.

Hitting out at the government Surjewala said: "Pakistan is pushing infiltrators into our country and our security forces are also giving befitting reply but where is our big-mouth BJP government? When will they stop these infiltrators coming from Pakistan."

The Indian Army on Tuesday claimed to have decimated several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent "punitive assault" as part of counter-terror strategy to stop cross-border militant incursion.

TAGS

CongressIndian ArmyLoCJammu and KashmirNaushera sectorRajouri districtcounter-terror operationsPakistani military postsCross-border militant incursion

