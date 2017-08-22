Congress welcomes triple talaq ruling, hopes it is accepted by all

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq, terming it an affirmation of the rights of women and hoped all the parties would be satisfied with the verdict.

"A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has set aside and quashed the practice of ‘instant triple talaq'or ‘talaq-e-bidat', which by itself was an aberration and adulteration of ‘talaq', thereby recognizing the pristine form of religious practice in Islam that abhors any exploitation," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"This verdict is an affirmation of the rights of women and gives relief to them against being subjected to discrimination by a practice that had been perverted over the years. We welcome the acceptance of this reality by the Court and we welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court," he added.

Surjewala said that several interveners, including Amicus Curiae and the Muslim Personal Law Board, had pleaded before the Supreme Court against the practice on the ground that it deviated from the practice prescribed by Islamic law and has no sanction either in the Quran or Hadith, the two main sources of Islamic jurisprudence.

"The court itself by a majority of 3:2 has also upheld the fact that personal law of communities are protected under Article 25 of the Constitution and cannot always be strictly tested under Chapter III of the Constitution," he added.

"Even the Muslim Personal Law Board had pleaded before the Supreme Court that the practice of ‘instant triple talaq' is per se wrong. Supreme Court's verdict is a culmination and acceptance of this wider wisdom as also recognition of the rights of the Muslim women. We welcome the same."

The Congress leader pointed out that earlier the party had said that it would await the decision of the Supreme Court and that should be acceptable to everyone.

"The court has decided fairly and adequately and it should be accepted by all," he said.

He added: "The decision has reinforced the rights of Muslim women, who were its victims for centuries. We hope after this decision all the parties will be satisfied and the controversy will end."

