Congress will form government at Centre under Rahul Gandhi in 2019: Ashok Chavan

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan Saturday exuded confidence that a government led by party president Rahul Gandhi will be formed at the Centre in 2019.

The Nanded MP made the comment after the party held a three-day meeting to review its poll preparation here.

The Congress held the meeting beginning November 15 at Tilak Bhavan here and reviewed preparations in 42 Lok Sabha seats, a statement said.

"A big number of party men have sought the party's candidature. The Congress is all prepared to contest the polls with its full strength," he was quoted in the statement.

On November 15, the Congress reviewed its preparation for the polls in Marathwada and western Maharashtra regions.

It assessed preparations in Vidarbha and north Maharashtra regions on November 16 while the political scenario in Konkan was analysed Saturday.

"Backed by the people, a Congress government will be formed (at the Centre) under the leadership of its president Rahul Gandhi, defeating the BJP," the statement quoted Chavan as saying.

The Congress is at present holding seat-sharing talks with the NCP and other like-minded parties. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Hit by the Narendra Modi wave in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could win only two seats.