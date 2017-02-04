Congress will never earn public trust like us: BJP on assembly polls

Kolkata: Taking jibe at the Congress Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expressed confidence over winning the upcoming assembly elections and said that they are the most trusted party.

"In Punjab and Goa, both the places we are going to win. No matter how much Congress and other parties try, they will not earn the trust of the people," BJP Kolkata state chief Rahul Sinha told ANI.

He added that his party has done tremendous job and is receiving support from the public."The party is going to give its best and there is no doubt in it," Sinha said.

The people of Punjab and Goa are set to cast their votes today to elect their new legislative assemblies.

Goans would cast their votes to elect the 40-member Legislative Assembly, from a total of 251 candidates, whereas electorates in Punjab would vote for 117 assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.