Congress will win all elections starting with Karnataka and come to power at Centre in 2019: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will win all elections starting with Karnataka and come to power at the Centre in 2019. At his party's 'Jan Aakrosh rally' at Ramlila Maidan, he accused the BJP and the RSS of sowing seeds of hatred and polarising the country. Rahul also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with spreading "lies" against the Congress and its leaders.

"Elections are around the corner. In 2014, the BJP and the RSS machine spread lies against our government. I can tell you here that the Congress party will win Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The Congress will win every election from now on and will also emerge victorious in 2019: Congress President @RahulGandhi #JanAakroshRally pic.twitter.com/cJaytMnHTy — Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2018

Rahul added that while the country believed in a religion that was based on truth in everything, one did "not find the truth" in PM Modi's speeches. In his over half-an-hour address, he targeted the PM on the law and order front, besides alleging "double standards" on corruption, "messing up" of the economy and "failure" to provide safety to women, PTI reported.

Further, the Congress chief charged PM Modi with "silence" on farmers' distress and took a swipe at him over "rising unemployment" in the country. The PM had promised to give two crore jobs per year and the people trusted him, but after four years of his government, there is widespread unemployment, he said. PM Modi has given demonetisation and 'Gabbar Singh Tax' (GST) to the people which have broken the back of the informal sector, Rahul maintained.

On the other hand, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday too launched a scathing attack on the Modi government and accused it of "betraying" the people by not keeping its promises". She also alleged that corruption had taken "deeper roots" since it came to power.

In her address at the rally, the UPA chairperson alleged that the government has left no stone unturned in undermining institutions and targeting political rivals by misusing central agencies. She also made a reference to the "serious crisis" that had gripped the top judiciary, saying it had never happened before.

At the same time, Sonia claimed all sections of the society were unhappy and angry with the government as none of the promises made to them was fulfilled.

(With PTI inputs)