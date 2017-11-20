Congress Working Committee meeting to be held at 10 Janpath on Monday: Reports

New Delhi: The Congress working committee is scheduled to meet on Monday and is likely to approve the schedule for the party president's election, as per media reports.

Party sources said the CWC will meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am on November 20.

The CWC will approve the schedule for the Congress president's election, they said.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said, PTI had reported.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files his/her nomination against Gandhi, then he will be declared president unopposed.

The party has time until December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.

(With Agency inputs)