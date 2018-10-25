Congress writes 3-page letter to PM Modi over removal of CBI chief Alok Verma

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has sent a three-page long letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding the rules of removal of CBI chief, who is appointed by the selection committee.

“So many bank frauds have absconded with public money. Many activists and NGOs tried to bring this to CBI Director's notice. Fearing this, the govt may have interfered in this issue and has removed the CBI Director,” said Kharge at a press conference.

The Centre sent the investigative agency`s Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave on Wednesday and appointed Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief. Asthana and Verma were at loggerheads on several issues and accused each other of blocking investigation of several important cases.

“CBI is an institution, where PM is the Chairperson, CJI & I, as an SLP leader, are members. CBI Director was selected by this committee. If he was to be removed, the committee should hold a meeting and take decision,” said Kharge.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi who was also present at the conference, added, “There is unimpeachable evidence on camera of at least 4 officers, early morning today, belonging to IB were thwarted at the gates of concerned people who were sent on leave. They are worried about skeletons coming out of the closet.”

“Today, PM Modi, his govt and President of the ruling party are indulging in blatant and shameless surveillance on CBI and created a fresh new snoopgate.”

Earlier in the day, four men were held for alleged snooping around Verma's residence on Janpath road. Later, Intelligence Bureau admitted that the men were its officers and conducting routine surveillance.

In an official statement, Kharge added, “‘Big Brother Syndrome’ is the prime modus operandi by a Government who has utterly lost the plot.

“Why is the IB being used to snoop, spy and shadow the removed CBI officer?”