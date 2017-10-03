close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congressional resolution introduced to celebrate birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a Congressional resolution to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and encouraged Americans to observe the International Day of Non-Violence in honour of the apostle of peace.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 09:04

Washington: An influential US lawmaker has introduced a Congressional resolution to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and encouraged Americans to observe the International Day of Non-Violence in honour of the apostle of peace.

Introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng, the resolution expresses support for the goals and ideals of the International Day of Non-Violence, and encourages the people of the US to observe the celebration with appropriate ceremonies, programs and activities.

"This resolution is a fitting way to pay tribute to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, and remember the legacy of peace that he left behind," Meng said in a statement.

"It is also a way to make more Americans understand, support, and appreciate the significance of International Day of Non-Violence," she said.

The resolution was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for necessary action.

Mahatma Gandhi was a world-renowned civil rights and spiritual leader, who experienced injustices early in life, and learned to embrace the principles of non-violence as a vehicle for social and political change, the resolution said.

Noting that Gandhi was influenced by religious teachings in Hinduism, Jainism, and Christianity in the development of his philosophy; the resolution observes that the father of the nation was a major influence for Martin Luther King Jr, whose emphasis on non-violence is credited with ushering in America's civil rights. 

TAGS

Mahatma GandhiUnited States of AmericaCongresswoman Grace MengInternational Day of Non-violence

From Zee News

New Zealand&#039;s deadlock general elections: &#039;Kingmaker&#039; Winston Peters to hold talks today
World

New Zealand's deadlock general elections: 'Kingma...

World

Las Vegas shooting: 10 things to know

Eiffel Tower goes dark for Las Vegas, Marseille victims
World

Eiffel Tower goes dark for Las Vegas, Marseille victims

World

French MPs to vote tough anti-terrorism law

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts tomorrow. Read details here
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts tomorrow. Read det...

Taj Mahal absent from Yogi govt&#039;s tourism booklet
Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal absent from Yogi govt's tourism booklet

MH370 mystery: Australia has &#039;better understanding&#039; of missing aircraft&#039;s location
World

MH370 mystery: Australia has 'better understanding...

After Las Vegas massacre, Trump silent on gun control
World

After Las Vegas massacre, Trump silent on gun control

Vegas carnage unavoidable, security experts say
World

Vegas carnage unavoidable, security experts say

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Changing real estate: RERA orders have brought relief to homebuyers, DNA looks at the development

25 years of a 'public movement' called Zee TV

Las Vegas massacre: Is ISIS' claim a desperate stunt to make them appear relevant?

A full-blown agrarian crisis?

Safeguarding India's interests abroad