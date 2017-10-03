Congressional resolution introduced to celebrate birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Washington: An influential US lawmaker has introduced a Congressional resolution to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and encouraged Americans to observe the International Day of Non-Violence in honour of the apostle of peace.

Introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng, the resolution expresses support for the goals and ideals of the International Day of Non-Violence, and encourages the people of the US to observe the celebration with appropriate ceremonies, programs and activities.

"This resolution is a fitting way to pay tribute to Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, and remember the legacy of peace that he left behind," Meng said in a statement.

"It is also a way to make more Americans understand, support, and appreciate the significance of International Day of Non-Violence," she said.

The resolution was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for necessary action.

Mahatma Gandhi was a world-renowned civil rights and spiritual leader, who experienced injustices early in life, and learned to embrace the principles of non-violence as a vehicle for social and political change, the resolution said.

Noting that Gandhi was influenced by religious teachings in Hinduism, Jainism, and Christianity in the development of his philosophy; the resolution observes that the father of the nation was a major influence for Martin Luther King Jr, whose emphasis on non-violence is credited with ushering in America's civil rights.