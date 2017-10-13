Consider taking steps to firewall games like Blue Whale: SC tells govt

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government to consider forming an expert committee to create firewalls for virtual games like Blue Whale. The SC made the observation while hearing a plea seeking to firewall virtual games like Bluewhale which have allegedly led to several suicides. The apex court has restrained the high courts from entertaining similar pleas.

The order comes a day after the Central government told the Delhi High Court that a committee of computer and other experts has been set up to probe cases of suicide allegedly caused by the 'Blue Whale' challenge game.

The government also informed the Delhi HC that it has given directions to internet majors - Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to ensure that all links of 'Blue Whale' and of similar games are immediately removed from their platforms.

The governments have been forced to act after a sudden popularity of the Blue Whale game has allegedly led to a surge in suicides. The final task of the online game requires the player to commit suicide.