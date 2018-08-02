Conspiracy hatched at Pakistan High Commission against India on Kashmir: Asiya Andrabi to NIA

Reporting by Manish Shukla

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation on the Kashmir terror funding by Pakistan, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that during an investigation Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief Asiya Andrabi claimed that conspiracy against India on the Kashmir issue used to take place in the Pakistan High Commission at New Delhi. She also alleged that several Kashmiri separatist leaders have close relationships with Pakistan and leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani used to visit the high commission on a regular basis.

During the questioning, Andrabi also disclosed that in 2015 when her mother passed away, the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had written a letter to her condoling the death of Andrabni's mother. Even she had written him a letter saying that Pakistan wasn't serious on the issue of Kashmir.

Andrani also said to the NIA that regular meetings or telephonic conversations on the Kashmir issue used to take place between Andrabi and Former ISI chief Hamid Gul, Jamaat ud dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed, Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit and Pakistan Foreign Minister Sartaz Aziz.

According to an NIA official, Andrabi often used to get calls from the Deputy High Commissioner Sayyed Haidar and had saved his number under the name of 'Beta Haidar'.

She had also told Hamid Gul to ask former Pakistan Army Chief Raheeel Sharif to take action to free Kashmir.

The NIA has also come to know about the existence of four Whatsaap group which has around 400 members. The groups -- Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Kashmir Media, Pak Media Group and Free Kashmir -- are operated by Andrabi's associate Sofi Fahmida who is also the admin of the groups.

In the interrogation of Andrabi, it has also come to light that she is in touch with several terrorists, some of whom are now living in Pakistan.