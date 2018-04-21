Conspiracy to defame Hindus through Kathua case: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday alleged that as part of a sinister political game plan, attempts are being made to defame Hindus through the Kathua rape and murder case.

The recent rape and murder of a minor girl, belonging to the nomadic community, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district had triggered severe protests across the nation and escalated Opposition attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Singh made this remarks while speaking at a function in Bihar's Nawada, which is also his parliamentary constituency.

"A conspiracy has been hatched to defame Hindus using the Kathua case. Some people with vested political interests are conspiring to divide the country," Singh said.

Singh, while blaming "pseudo secularism" for the conspiracy, said, "some people are actively defaming Hindus in the name of secularism."

The outspoken BJP leader said that earlier an attempt was made to defame Swami Aseemanand by linking him with Hindu terror or "Bhagwa Aatankwad".

"Now a fresh attempt is being made to defame Hindus through the Kathua case," he added.

He also condemned the Kathua incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

"But instead of arresting the real culprits, Hindus are being defamed," he alleged and appealed to the youth to be alert to counter the forces opposed to the country.

Giriraj Singh is currently the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At many occasions in past, Singh had made controversial statements targeting his political opponents.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he had courted a controversy for saying that all "those who opposed Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan".

His statement on Kathua incident comes a day after PM Modi strongly condemned the heinous crime and said that there should be no politics over such issues.

He also urged the society to be more sensitive to such issues and respect women and the girl child.

The PM made these remarks while interacting with the Indian diaspora during 'Bharat Ki Baat, Bharat Ke Saath' programme in London's Westminster.

(With IANS inputs)