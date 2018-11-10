हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Temple

Construct Ram Temple but mosque should also be built, claims Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit until next year to fix a date for the hearing.

Construct Ram Temple but mosque should also be built, claims Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
ANI photo

New Delhi: Neither the Muslims in Karnataka nor the Muslims across the country are against the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday, adding that the mosque should also be built along with the temple.

"Not only the Muslims in Karnataka but Muslims across the country are not against Ram Mandir. Build Ram Mandir but our mosque which was martyred should also be made. We are not against Ram Mandir, we are just demanding our right," he said.

There has been a constant war of words going on regarding the Ram Temple issue. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Congress calling the party the biggest obstruction in the construction of the shrine in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, said that they will hold public rallies in all parliamentary constituencies to urge the government and pressure political parties to bring a legislation for the construction of the temple.

Built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, the Babri Masjid was demolished allegedly by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992. The activists claimed that the mosque was constructed after destroying a Ram temple which originally stood there.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit until next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.

