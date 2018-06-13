हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Construction company in line of fire for building road over dead dog

The body of the animal was dug out using a JCB after a formal complaint was lodged.

Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A private construction company is facing the ire of authorities and animal rights activists for allegedly building a road over the body of a dead dog.

News agency ANI reported on Wednesday that RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd was responsible for the construction of a part of Fatehpur road in Agra. It is alleged that the company completed the project by covering the body of a dead dog lying on the stretch. It was only when a formal complaint was lodged that local police got involved and a JCB was brought in to dig out the animal's remains.

Local reports hint that the men constructing the roads may not have noticed to the body of the animal till it was too late. Animal rights bodies though allege that it is a case of gross insensitivity.

PWD meanwhile has asked the company for a formal statement on the incident and has sent it a notice.

