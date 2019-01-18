Consulting, finance dominate IIM Kozhikode final placements 2019; average CTC above Rs 20 LPA

The average package of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students in the final placements of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode crossed Rs 20 lakh per annum (LPA) in 2019, marking a 16 per cent jump in the median annual Cost-To-Company (CTC).

The overall placements witnessed a 16 per cent increase in both the mean and median salary from last year, informed the institute in a release.

“The mean salary increased from Rs 17.8 LPA in 2018 to Rs 20.6 LPA in 2019 while the median increased from Rs 16 LPA in 2018 to Rs 18.5 LPA in 2019. The top 50% of the students bagged an average CTC of INR 23.73 LPA, a 13% increase from the last year,” it said.

A total of 366 students, from a batch of 373, participated in the placements process this year. There were 390 offers from 107 recruiters. Top recruiters were Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Optum and PwC.

This placement season also witnessed a significant surge in offers and the roles in consulting and finance domain as compared to last year.

Twenty-one new recruiters, including Bain & Co, Citrix, Exide, Everest Management Consulting, HSBC Securities, IQVIA, Of Business and State Street, participated in the placement process for the first time.

“We completed our placement process within a record of 6 days and for the first time attracted top 3 consultancies like McKinsey & Co, BCG and Bain & Co. on day zero. This is a testimony to the exceptional value we continue to create for our key stakeholders,” Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, IIM Kozhikode Director.

Major consulting companies that took part in the placements are McKinsey & Co, BCG and Bain & Co, Avalon Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, Everest Management Consulting, EY, Feedback Infra and PWC. All these companies together offered 117 job roles in the consulting domain, covering 30 per cent of the batch.

The BFSI cluster offered 21 per cent jobs this year. Top firms were American Express, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Securities, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and State Street.

Sales and Marketing continued to be the most sought, snapping up 18 per cent of the batch. Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, GSK, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, Kohler, Nestle, Samsung and Shell recruited in this cluster.

For General Management and Operations roles, which constitutes 14 per cent of the offers, Capgemini, Flipkart, Mahindra, Reliance, TAS, Tata Sky, Amazon, Asian Paints, Maersk and RPG among the leading recruiters .

The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed with 17% of the offers through marquee recruiters like Citibank, Citrix, Cipla, Fidelity, Microsoft, Mondelez, Optum, Shell and Wipro.