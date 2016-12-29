Consumer forum asks health club to pay Rs 1 lakh to man for false promise of reducing body weight by 10 kg
New Delhi: A district consumer forum in Delhi has asked a city-based health club to refund Rs 77,500 and compensate a man for adopting "unfair trade practice".
Reportedly, the health club adopted "unfair trade practice" by promising to reduce the man's body weight by 10 kg within a month.
The forum also directed the East Delhi body clinic to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Janak Puri-resident Vinod Sharma, who allegedly lost only 100 grams, for mental and physical pain, agony and suffering.
"The OP (health clinic) is directed to pay Rs 77,500, cost of body reduction treatment, and a compensation of Rs 25,000 for mental and physical pain, agony, suffering and litigation expenses," the forum said.
What was the complaint?
According to the complaint, Sharma, weighing 93.5 kg, had visited the body clinic on February 17, 2013. He had claimed that the employees promised him 10 kg weight loss within a month, for which he paid Rs 77,500.
However, after a month, his body weight had reduced only by 100 grams, it said.
"The OP (clinic) has charged Rs 77,500 from complainant (Sharma) for weight reduction programme for one month from February 17, 2013 to March 15, 2013 but there was no weight reduction of the complainant. Therefore, the OP has adopted unfair trade practice," the forum observed.
Denying the allegations, the health club claimed it had never promised to reduce the weight by 10 kgs within a month.
