Asaduddin Owaisi

Contest from Hyderabad if you have guts: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi throws open challenge to PM Narendra Modi and Congress

Owaisi has said that no party can snatch the Hyderabad seat from AIMIM.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP over a host of issues, including mob lynching, surgical strikes and the upcoming elections.

The AIMIM leader also threw an open challenge to PM Modi, his party and BJP and its chief Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad and win that seat.

Everyone want s to snatch the Hyderabad seat from us. I challenge anyone to fight All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen from Hyderabad. I challenge PM Modi or Amit Shah to contest a seat from here.''

The firebrand AIMIM leader also challenged Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to contest from the Hyderabad seat.

''I also challenge Congress to contest from Hyderabad. Even if both these parties contest together, they still won't be able to defeat us.'' Asaduddin Owaisi roared while addressing a massive rally of his supporters in Hyderabad. 

 

A video of his speech during which he can be seen challenging the ruling BJP dispensation over a host of issues has also resurfaced on the social media.

Owaisi, who is extremely critical about the Modi government's functioning, had sometimes back compared the Prime Minister to legendary magician PC Sorcar. 

''Soon he (PM Modi) will come on TV and remove a rabbit from his hat. His magic shows on TV would also get good TRPs," he said taking a dig at the PM.

Owaisi had attacked the BJP, which recently observed a Black Day on June 25 – the day when Emergency was imposed in the country – and said that people should not forget that many earth shaking events like Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Babri Masjid demolition, Gujarat riots and anti-Sikh riots all took place in independent India.

The AIMIM leader also dared the PM and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to invite the kith and kin of those (minority community members) killed in several mob lynching incidents across the country to their residence and console them.

The hardline AIMIMM leader also accused the ruling BJP of executing the RSS' agenda and its alleged discriminatory attitude towards the minority community members.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier attacked the PM for the fast that BJP parliamentarians undertook on April 12.

He asked why the PM didn’t fast for ‘his false promises, atrocities being committed against Dalits or not being able to provide employment.’

“Why doesn't the Prime Minister sit on a fast to atone for his false promises? Will he sit on fast for farmers who lost their lives, for atrocities on Dalits and for not being able to provide employment?” he had asked.

