Continuous ceasefire violations show Pakistan's frustration: Defence Expert

New Delhi: The defence experts on Monday said that the continuous ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistani troops shows their extreme frustration as their sponsored militants are being killed by the India Army and they are not being able to push fresh terrorist in the Indian Territory.

Defence Expert Major General (Retd.) PK Sehgal told ANI that with every inch closer to India`s Independence Day, the ceasefire violation will increase in both magnitude and intensity from Pakistan.

"Pakistan is extremely worried and frustrated that Pakistani sponsored militants are being killed and they are not being able to push fresh terrorist. For these reasons, the ceasefire violation is increasing. However the response from our side is extremely punitive," he said.

Resonating similar views, another defence expert Qamar Agha said the attempts to infiltrate are increasing because the Pakistani Army is under terrible pressure as large number of militants has been killed in the last three months."It has become quite frequent in past three four months.

They are finding it more difficult to infiltrate. The Pakistani Army is also under terrible pressure because large number of militants has been killed in the last three months. So, the number of militants has decreased. So there attempt is to how to overcome and how to send more terrorist. There is need to take more pro-active step," he added.

The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire four times along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

At least three Army jawans were injured after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Bazz area of Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla district on Sunday.

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and invoked heavy mortar shelling and firing of small arms yesterday, in the Naushera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier, five army jawans were injured and two others seriously hurt in an encounter with terrorists in the Shopian district on late Saturday night.