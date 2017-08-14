close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Continuous ceasefire violations show Pakistan's frustration: Defence Expert

The defence experts on Monday said that the continuous ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistani troops shows their extreme frustration as their sponsored militants are being killed by the India Army and they are not being able to push fresh terrorist in the Indian Territory.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 06:58
Continuous ceasefire violations show Pakistan&#039;s frustration: Defence Expert
Representational pic

New Delhi: The defence experts on Monday said that the continuous ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistani troops shows their extreme frustration as their sponsored militants are being killed by the India Army and they are not being able to push fresh terrorist in the Indian Territory.

Defence Expert Major General (Retd.) PK Sehgal told ANI that with every inch closer to India`s Independence Day, the ceasefire violation will increase in both magnitude and intensity from Pakistan.

"Pakistan is extremely worried and frustrated that Pakistani sponsored militants are being killed and they are not being able to push fresh terrorist. For these reasons, the ceasefire violation is increasing. However the response from our side is extremely punitive," he said.

Resonating similar views, another defence expert Qamar Agha said the attempts to infiltrate are increasing because the Pakistani Army is under terrible pressure as large number of militants has been killed in the last three months."It has become quite frequent in past three four months.

They are finding it more difficult to infiltrate. The Pakistani Army is also under terrible pressure because large number of militants has been killed in the last three months. So, the number of militants has decreased. So there attempt is to how to overcome and how to send more terrorist. There is need to take more pro-active step," he added.

The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire four times along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

At least three Army jawans were injured after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Bazz area of Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla district on Sunday.

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and invoked heavy mortar shelling and firing of small arms yesterday, in the Naushera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier, five army jawans were injured and two others seriously hurt in an encounter with terrorists in the Shopian district on late Saturday night. 

TAGS

ceasefire violationLine of controlLoCpakistani troopsIndian Armytheir sponsored militants are being killed by the India Army and they are not being able to push fresh terrorist in the Indian Territory.

From Zee News

Pak cancer patient calls Sushma Swaraj her &#039;mother&#039;; granted visa for treatment in India
India

Pak cancer patient calls Sushma Swaraj her 'mother...

India

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani asks authorities to execute m...

Pakistan celebrates 70th Independence Day
World

Pakistan celebrates 70th Independence Day

AssamNorth East

Flood creates havoc in Assam: 10 more killed, PM assures he...

Jammu and Kashmir

Rajnath assures permanent solution without compromising Kas...

46 dead in Himachal mudslide, almost all bodies recovered
Himachal Pradesh

46 dead in Himachal mudslide, almost all bodies recovered

Anger mounts over deaths of 64 kids in Gorakhpur hospital
Uttar Pradesh

Anger mounts over deaths of 64 kids in Gorakhpur hospital

US ready to help India modernise its military: Admiral Harris
India

US ready to help India modernise its military: Admiral Harr...

Americas

16-year-old is running for Kansas governor seat

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?