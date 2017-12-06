Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra appeals

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra has appealed to all Indians to show their appreciation to the men in uniform and contribute to the welfare of soldiers and their families.

Dr Chandra appealed for donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (details below). The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7.



"Often it happens, that when we are asked to do something good for the country or the society, we say that we have no time. But, I want to tell you that the soldier protecting the country on the border in biting cold take bullets and go through numerous challenges. Only then we are able to sleep in peace,” Dr Chandra said in his appeal.



“So, it becomes our duty to do something for them for their sacrifice and dedication," he added.



Dr Chandra also underscored the satisfaction of sharing. "Believe me, you will feel very contented if you do so. Plus, you will be able to contribute financially to the jawans and their families. One gets very few occasions to serve the country. Don't waste it."

Here is a step-by-step guide to making a contribution:



1. Click on - http://www.ksb.gov.in/PaymentListRMDF.htm

2. You can also choose the UPI Code option - armedforceesflagdayfund@sbi

3. Or you can pay by Paytm number - 8800462175

4. To pay via cheque, the account number is - 34420400623 (SBI RK Puram branch)



Contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are eligible for Income Tax exemptions under section 80 G (5) (vi).

