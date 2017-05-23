close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Controversial 'godman' Chandraswami dead

Controversial 'godman' Chandraswami died on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 20:21

New Delhi: Controversial 'godman' Chandraswami, who wielded considerable clout in the corridors of power here and some capitals abroad in the 80s and 90s, died here on Tuesday.

Chandraswami, 66, had been ailing for sometime and had recently suffered a stroke that led to multi-organ failure, an Apollo Hospital statement said, announcing his death in the afternoon.

Born Nemi Chand Jain, Chandraswami was close to late Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chandrashekhar and also had friends in Indira Gandhi's power circle. He was said to have been a spiritual advisor to both Rao and Chandrashekhar. His father hailed from Behror in Rajasthan and the family moved to Hyderabad when Chandraswami was a child. 

He attained fame through his skills as an astrologer who built contacts internationally. He gained reputation as a wheeler dealer and was close to international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. 

Chandraswami was accused of financial irregularities. In 1996 he was arrested on charges of defrauding a London-based businessman of $100,000. He faced charges of violating the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA).

Soon after Rao became Prime Minister in 1991, Chandraswami built an ashram known as Vishwa Dharmayatan Sanathan in Delhi's Qutub Institutional Area. The land for the ashram was allotted by Indira Gandhi.

Chandraswami is said to have dispensed spiritual advice to the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the Sultan of Brunei, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain, actress Elizabeth Taylor and Khashoggi.
 

TAGS

GodmanChandraswamiNemi Chand JainNarasimha RaoChandrashekhar

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Fresh violence erupts in UP&#039;s Sarahanpur; one dead, seven injured
Uttar Pradesh

Fresh violence erupts in UP's Sarahanpur; one dead, se...

Vietnam, Indonesia vessels clash in South China Sea
World

Vietnam, Indonesia vessels clash in South China Sea

United States chief mum on possible Donald Trump pressure o...
AmericasWorld

United States chief mum on possible Donald Trump pressure o...

Donald Trump assures Britain of unbreakable commitment after bombing
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump assures Britain of unbreakable commitment afte...

Italy expects EU deal for Monte dei Paschi rescue within da...
World

Italy expects EU deal for Monte dei Paschi rescue within da...

Taliban attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
WorldAsia

Taliban attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video