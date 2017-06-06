close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Converted woman goes to court for right to parental property

Her brothers say she cannot claim any right in the property belonging to a Hindu family after she converted.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 13:43
Converted woman goes to court for right to parental property
Representational image

New Delhi: Does a woman forfeit her right to her parent's property because she converted from Hinduism to Islam?

That's the question before a Delhi court which is hearing a civil suit from a 33-year-old woman claiming a share of the property purchased by her deceased father. Her two brothers say she no longer has any right to it.

The woman, who converted to Islam in 2013 when she married a Muslim man following the death of her first husband, a Hindu, in 2011, is seeking the court's direction to declare her one-third owner of the property in Shahdara, Ashok Nagar, in east Delhi.

However, her brothers say she cannot claim any right in the property belonging to a Hindu family after she converted.

Additional District Judge Ravinder Singh has fixed August 26 for hearing the case.

The woman, in her suit filed through advocate Amit Kumar, says her brothers played fraud with her and executed a false deed of her share in the property in their name.

When their father and mother died in 2010 and 2008 respectively, the three siblings became joint owners of the undivided property worth Rs 20 lakh as on date, she says.

She claims in the suit that her brothers in 2012 took her to the office of sub-registrar under the pretext of getting the property divided into three equal shares and she blindly signed the documents in good faith.

Initially, she was getting her share of the rent collected from tenants of the property. However, after her second marriage, this became infrequent on one pretext or the other. Later, they stopped giving her any money at all, she says.

In August 2015, the brothers denied her share in the property. And in July last year, they allegedly illegally tried to sell the property, she claims.

In their response to the suit, the two brothers say their sister was disqualified from inheriting any portion of the property under the provisions of the Hindu

Succession Act as she has converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim man and has a child from this marriage.

They have sought dismissal of the suit as she ceased to be a Hindu now and claim that they have committed no fraud.

The woman has also filed a criminal complaint against her brothers in the Karkardooma court for alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

TAGS

New DelhiHinduismIslamDelhi CourtShahdaraAshok NagarHindu Succession ActDelhi Karkardooma Court

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pulls up police over laxity in addressing public grievances
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pulls up police over laxity in addres...

Lenovo launches 2017 range of Intel-powered Think PCs
Mobiles

Lenovo launches 2017 range of Intel-powered Think PCs

Drug factory and ring busted in China, 20 arrested
WorldAsia

Drug factory and ring busted in China, 20 arrested

BSF, Pakistan Rangers meet to hold Baba Chamliyal fair
Jammu and Kashmir

BSF, Pakistan Rangers meet to hold Baba Chamliyal fair

Manhattan shocker: 90-year-old man hit on head with cane in unprovoked attack
AmericasWorld

Manhattan shocker: 90-year-old man hit on head with cane in...

Paris climate deal withdrawal: Elon Musk quits Donald Trump&#039;s advisory councils
Environment

Paris climate deal withdrawal: Elon Musk quits Donald Trump...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video