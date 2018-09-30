हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shopian

Cop martyred in grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian

While the number of terrorists is not yet known, local reports suggest that grenades were lobbed towards the police station by them and a gun-battle soon followed.

Cop martyred in grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian
Photo courtesy: Google Maps

Terrorists attacked a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Sunday morning, killing one personnel inside.

While the number of terrorists is not yet known, local reports suggest that grenades were lobbed towards the police station by them and a gun-battle soon followed.

The attack comes just days after bullet-ridden bodies of three cops were found in Shopian. Bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a constable were found after they were reported missing on Thursday night. Sources revealed that they were abducted by Hizbul Mujahideen.

India has repeatedly highlighted the dastardly acts being carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and on Saturday night, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said at the UN that targetting Indian security personnel has made talks with Pakistan extremely difficult.

(This is a developing news report)

