Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 to be announced on cisce.org

New Delhi: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to declare ICSE class 10 examination results on May 25. Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 results 2018 is also expected to be announced on May 25.

The ISC class 12 results and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education class 10 results will be available on the CISCE official site - cisce.org. It can also be accessed on cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in.

The ICSE exams were held from 26 February till 28 March 2018 while the ISC exams 2018 were held between 7 February 2018 and 2 April 2018.

Steps to check the results:

- Log in to the official website cisce.org.

- For class 10th results, check for the link ICSE result 2018.

- For class 12th results, look for the link which says ISC result 2018.

- Click the desired tab and enter the roll number and registration number in the required space.

- Click on 'submit' button and you will be able to view your results.

- Download the ICSE results 2018 and ISC results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

Some facts about 2017 exams:

The pass percentage of ICSE 2017 was 98.53% and for ISC 2017 was 96.47%. The number of schools that presented candidates in India and abroad in 2017 for the ICSE examination was 2,106 and the number of schools that presented candidates in India and abroad for the ISC examination was 988.

The total number of candidates who appeared for the ICSE examination in 2017 was 1,75,299 and the total number of candidates who appeared for the ISC examination was 73,633.

About the council:

As per the official website, "The council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of government of India, state governments/union territories in which there are schools affiliated to the council, the inter-state board for Anglo-Indian education, the association of Indian Universities, the association of heads of Anglo-Indian schools, the Indian public schools’ conference, the association of schools for the ISC examination and members co-opted by the executive committee of the council."

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination," it adds.

"The Indian School Certificate Examination is an examination, through the medium of English, designed in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, after a two-year course of studies beyond the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (year 10) examination or its equivalent examination," it further says.