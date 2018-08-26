Country has united to help Kerala, shows true spirit of India: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again expressed his commitment towards helping people in Kerala who have been displaced or have suffered losses in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in the state.

Speaking to fellow citizens in the 47th edition of Mann ki Baat - his monthly radio address, PM Modi said that the nation stands as one in this hour of distress. "The ferocity of monsoon has been witnessed in many parts and we have seen how it affected Kerala. We cannot bring back what has been lost but I can assure that we stand with Kerala and its people," he said. "People from all across the country have come together to help out in every way possible. I would like to congratulate members of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in particular for the work they are doing."

PM Modi also commended the rescue and relief work being carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, CISF and RAF. "People from all walks of life have come in support of people in Kerala. Whether it is here or any area of the country affected by natural calamities, we are committed in establishing normalcy once again."

The death toll in Kerala since August 8 has reached 265 with several estimates saying around 8.69 lakh people are still in 2287 relief camps.