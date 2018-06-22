हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Couple killed in car accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A couple was killed and six others including a minor were injured in a collision between two cars in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said.

Virendra Bihani (48) and his wife Anita Bihani (43) died when their vehicle crashed with another car, they said.

Six occupants of the other vehicle, including a child, were injured in the mishap, they added.

The bodies of the couple were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said.

