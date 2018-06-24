हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanpur

Couple stabbed to death over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh

 Dharmendra Singh and Suraj Singh, are the key suspects in the case, the police said, adding that investigation into the case is underway. 

Kanpur: An elderly couple was stabbed to death early this morning allegedly by his two nephews at Sarsaul village here, police said.

"Property dispute is said to be the motive behind the brutal killings of the elderly couple," Superintendent of Police (rural), Pradyuman Singh said.

According to an eyewitness, Raghunath Singh (65), a farmer, and his wife Lalita Singh (62) were attacked and stabbed repeatedly by miscreants while the couple was sleeping outside their house. The officer said.

Raghunath's nephews, Dharmendra Singh and Suraj Singh, are the key suspects in the case, the police said, adding that investigation into the case is underway. 

