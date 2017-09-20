Couples' vulgar behaviour in cars, parks leads to rape; they should be arrested: Sakshi Maharaj

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj is known for making controversial statements and this time, he has triggered a fresh controversy for reasoning couples' vulgar behaviour in public behind rapes.

"Girls and boys' vulgar behaviour at public places leads to rape and they should be put behind bars," Sakshi Maharaj said calling for the arrest of such people.

"When these couples ride a motorcycle, they hug each other as if they both will eat each other. Similarly, couples can be seen behaving in a vulgar fashion in cars, parks and other places," he said.

"Everyone ignores such people, but when a rape happens, people demand action against the police. So, the right thing would be to take action and put such couples behind bars first," he added while speaking to reporters.

The BJP leaders also clarified that he has no connection with 'jailed' Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

"Some political leaders seek the cooperation of fake godmen to get votes during the election. BJP government of Haryana sent Gurmeet Ram Rahim to jail while earlier governments had supported him,” he said.

He had recently raked up a controversy by defending Dera chief in 2002 rape case. "While one person had alleged rape against the Dera chief, but crores of devotees believe he is God," he had said while coming out in defence of Ram Rahim.

The firebrand BJP leader also urged self-styled godmen and saints to declare their property and pay income tax.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, he said that the country has become free from Congress and corruption under Modi's regime and soon will become a 'world leader'.