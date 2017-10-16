Couplets, Jumlas, Twitteronomics: A guide to Rahul Gandhi 2.0

New Delhi: The Congress vice president, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday took to Twitter to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Gandhinagar and his subesequent plans in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) bastion.

"Mausam ka haal: chunaav se pehle Gujarat mein aaj hogi jumlon ki barsaat [Weather forecast: It's expected to rain monikers before the elections]," he tweeted, making it for the third day in a row to have presented a glimpse of a changed Rahul to the world.

Not so long ago, Rahul was criticised, rather bullied, for not having the knack of wooing people with words, something the other leaders of his party, and other parties, have mastered over the time.

But in a surprising social media overdrive, the Gandhi scion has been, of late, putting out well-aimed tweets, consisting primarily of couplets, and life lessons.

Be it yesterday's taking down of Prime Minister Modi, United States President Donald Trump and Pakistan in a single stroke, or an earlier admonitory jibe at PM Modi's 'pessimist' remark, Rahul Gandhi 2.0 seems to have brought the house down with his new-found social media humour.

Rahul, on Sunday, had attacked Prime Minister Modi over his claims of growing friendship between India and the United States.

Trump's tweet had come a day after the Pakistani security forces rescued an American-Canadian family from the clutches of the Haqqani terror network, operative in Islamabad.

In a marked turnaround of sorts, Trump had earlier accused Pakistan of "housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change, and that will change immediately." This was after Prime Minister Modi's June visit to the U.S. wherein Trump's description of the former as a 'true friend' had set the tone for a successful bilateral meeting between the two nations, and rightly so, from their bear-hug to their praises for each other, everything reeked of a growing bonhomie between the world leaders.

The Congress had back then too downplayed the essentiality of the visit and its aftermath.

On October 12, quoting a report that read the 'World Bank had downgraded India's growth forecast', Rahul tweeted, "These pessimists are going global. Why don't they just go away?"

This was in reference to PM Modi's assertion wherein he had, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat, said the people who always looked for lacunae in the government's economic policies were pessimists, who should be avoided.

Rahul Gandhi did not hold back his opinion on Amit Shah's son, Jay, matter either.

"Amazing transition from Beti Bachao to Beta Bachao," he tweeted.

Specifically talking of achievements, a tweet of Rahul from September 27 was retweeted almost 6,000 times. The tongue-in-cheek statement was an apparent dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane," he tweeted, quoting a media report.

Adding to this are the Congress vice president's constant rebuttals with Union Minister Smriti Irani over a plethora of subjects.

The prize of driving the point(s) home has been that Rahul has amassed more than 10 lakh followers in two months - not a mean feat for sure - making the Gandhi scion's Twitteronomics a hit among the Twitterati.

Responding to Trump's tweet that talked of America's evolving friendship with Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Modi ji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug."