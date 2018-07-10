हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Court asks DMRC to put disclaimer disassociating FIIT-JEE from IIT

DMRC had awarded branding rights of the station at IIT-Delhi to FIIT-JEE, angering the premier engineering college.

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to put up a disclaimer outside its station at IIT which declares that coaching institute FIIT-JEE is not connected with the premier engineering college.

The controversy had erupted after DMRC had given naming rights of the station outside IIT in the city to the coaching centre. The decision had been taken after naming rights were auctioned for several stations on the Magenta Line. This prompted IIT-Delhi to first take up the matter with the HRD ministry and then approached the High Court. The engineering college has said that giving branding rights of a metro station right outside its campus to an engineering coaching centre 'sends a wrong impression.' IIT also said it tarnishes its image and that it had been receiving queries and complaints about whether the college has officially tied up with FIIT-JEE.

DMRC had countered saying that the due process was followed during auctions - much like the auctions of many of its other stations' branding rights across the city.

The move to award naming rights of stations was started in 2014 with DMRC looking to increase revenue generation.

