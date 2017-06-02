close
Court extends ED custody of CA in Rs 8,000 crore PMLA case

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was today granted the custody of a chartered accountant for two more days in a money laundering case allegedly linked to political entities.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 19:10

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was today granted the custody of a chartered accountant for two more days in a money laundering case allegedly linked to political entities.

The court extended the custody of Rajesh Agarwal after he was produced by the the ED.

The agency sought three days remand saying that the accused needed to be confronted with various documents and other "incriminating" materials recovered during the probe.

According to ED officials, Agarwal is associated with some transactions involving a firm allegedly linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti which is under scanner for suspected tax evasion.

TAGS

Enforcement Directorate (ED)money launderingLalu PrasadLalu Prasad's daughterMisa Bharti

