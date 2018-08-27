हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Major Leetul Gogoi

Army court orders disciplinary action against Major Gogoi for meeting local woman in J&K

Major Gogoi was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a hotel with a woman on May 23 this year.

Army court orders disciplinary action against Major Gogoi for meeting local woman in J&amp;K

New Delhi: A Court of Inquiry (CoI) on Monday ordered initiation of disciplinary actions against Major Leetul Gogoi, holding him accountable for fraternizing local in spite of instructions to the contrary and for being away from the place of duty while in the operational area.

Major Gogoi was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a Srinagar hotel with a local woman on May 23. He was allegedly involved in a brawl with the woman at the hotel.

Major Gogoi had courted a fresh controversy after he was arrested from a hotel in J&K's Srinagar with a woman. The CoI proceedings against Major Gogoi were initiated shortly after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat assured an exemplary punishment if the former was found guilty.

The two-member Court of Inquiry panel was formed to probe the matter and recommend what action should be taken against Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of involvement in any unlawful activity.

Major Gogoi along with the woman was taken to a police station from where he was handed over to his unit. Police said that at 11 am they got a call from Hotel Grand Mamta about an altercation at the hotel.

This was not the first time Major Gogoi got embroiled in a controversy. He is the officer who had stirred a row in 2017 after photos had gone viral in which a local was tied to the bonnet of his vehicle in Badgam district to avoid stone pelting incident.

Tags:
Major Leetul GogoiJammu and KashmirMajor Gogoi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close