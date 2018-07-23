हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alwar lynching case

Cows over human life? Top cop confirms 'error in judgement' in Alwar lynching case

NRK Reddy, Special DG heading a four-member probe team, has said that three accused have been arrested while an ASI and three constables have been sent to district lines.

Cops in Alwar first ensured that cows were taken to an animal shelter before taking the victim - Akbar Khan - of the Alwar lynching incident, who owned the animals, to a local hospital. NRK Reddy, Special DG heading a four-member probe team, admitted that there was indeed an 'error in judgement' on the part of local police officials.

Sources told Zee News that the police personnel first took the cows to a shelter at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to the hospital. He had been beaten mercilessly by a mob on Saturday on suspicions of being a cow smuggler but his life could have been, possible, saved had he received timely medical care. Instead, he was declared brought dead when police finally reached the hospital.

There were also reports that the victim was beaten in custody.

Speaking to the media on Monday, NRK Reddy said that a mistake had indeed been made. "We have no info yet of victim being thrashed in custody but yes prima facie we have found that there was indeed an error in judgement in deciding what was important at that point," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Reddy, chosen to lead a probe team shortly after the incident took place, also said that three accused have been arrested while an ASI and three constables have been sent to district lines.

Rajasthan Police is in the eye of a massive storm for the manner in which it handled the incident and scathing criticism has been aplenty. While state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has already assured strict action if allegations are proven true, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the actions of the Rajasthan Police were no surprise to him. “Rajasthan police's actions are not a surprise to me, they did the same in Pehlu Khan murder case. Rajasthan police is supporting cow vigilantes. These Gau Rakshaks and police are in this together,” said the AIMIM chief.

Alwar lynching casecow vigilantismRajasthan Police

