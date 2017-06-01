close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CPI demands withdrawal of new cattle trade rules

The CPI on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new norms on cattle trade, contending it was an interference in the authority of states and an attack on peoples food habits.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 17:51
CPI demands withdrawal of new cattle trade rules

New Delhi: The CPI on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new norms on cattle trade, contending it was an interference in the authority of states and an attack on peoples food habits.

Communist Party of India General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said the new rules banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across India would lead to a severe shortage of cattle meat sought by people. 

"This is interference in the authority of states as animal husbandry comes in Concurrent list. This ban is an attack on the food habits of the majority people," said Reddy. 

"A government cannot interfere in the choice of people`s food. Beef is comparatively cheaper and gives enough proteins, hence working people prefer it in all religions. 

"This is a unwise decision. This should be withdrawn," he said adding that the party will organise nationwide protests from June 3 to June 10. 

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 was notified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests on May 23. 

TAGS

CPICattle tradeS Sudhakar ReddyCommunist Party

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Brave young Hyderabad boy stands up to four stray dogs - This viral video has over 1 lakh views
Andhra PradeshHyderabad

Brave young Hyderabad boy stands up to four stray dogs - Th...

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2017: MSBSHSE to announce results on 6th June?
MaharashtraMumbaiEducation

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2017: MSBSHSE to announce...

CBSE 10th Class Results 2017: CBSE 10th Result 2017 likely to be declared tomorrow on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Education

CBSE 10th Class Results 2017: CBSE 10th Result 2017 likely...

After Indian Army kills 5 Pakistani soldiers, Islamabad summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over ceasefire violation
India

After Indian Army kills 5 Pakistani soldiers, Islamabad sum...

Apple app developers, many of them Indians, earned over $7...
Apps

Apple app developers, many of them Indians, earned over $7...

Sony India launches Xperia XZ Premium with 4K HDR display
Gadgets

Sony India launches Xperia XZ Premium with 4K HDR display

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video