CPI demands withdrawal of new cattle trade rules

New Delhi: The CPI on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new norms on cattle trade, contending it was an interference in the authority of states and an attack on peoples food habits.

Communist Party of India General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said the new rules banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across India would lead to a severe shortage of cattle meat sought by people.

"This is interference in the authority of states as animal husbandry comes in Concurrent list. This ban is an attack on the food habits of the majority people," said Reddy.

"A government cannot interfere in the choice of people`s food. Beef is comparatively cheaper and gives enough proteins, hence working people prefer it in all religions.

"This is a unwise decision. This should be withdrawn," he said adding that the party will organise nationwide protests from June 3 to June 10.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 was notified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests on May 23.